Death Notice: Levon Aharonian

LEVON AHARONIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, brother in-law and relative Levon Aharonian, who passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Tehran.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, 10 a.m. at Nor Burastan Cemetery in Tehran, Iran. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral services will be held with family members.

He is survived by his:

Son, Vahe and Dorine Aharonian

Grandchildren, Andre and Patrick Aharonian

Sister-in-law, Nora Aharonian

Brother’s family, Irene Messerian; son, Armen Aharonian; daughter, Taline and Edmond Grigorian, Emma and Michael

Sister-in-law, Jaquelin and Eve Lovard and family

In-law, Alice Abcarian

And all relatives and friends.