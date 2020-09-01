Death Notice: Levon Aharonian

LEVON AHARONIAN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, brother in-law and relative Levon Aharonian, who passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Tehran.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, 10 a.m. at Nor Burastan Cemetery in Tehran, Iran. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral services will be held with family members.
He is survived by his:
Son, Vahe and Dorine Aharonian
Grandchildren, Andre and Patrick Aharonian
Sister-in-law, Nora Aharonian
Brother’s family, Irene Messerian; son, Armen Aharonian; daughter, Taline and Edmond Grigorian, Emma and Michael
Sister-in-law, Jaquelin and Eve Lovard and family
In-law, Alice Abcarian
And all relatives and friends.
