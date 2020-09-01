ARF Bureau Announcement

On the occasion of the 130th anniversary of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, the ARF Bureau announces an amnesty for all former members who have either been expelled or have resigned from the ranks and who, during their time away from party, have not worked against the ARF.
Individuals wishing to rejoin the ARF may apply with the ARF bodies in the regions, in which they are residing.
ARF Bureau
September 1, 2020
