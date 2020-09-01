ARF Bureau Chairman’s Appeal on Armed Forces, Border Regions

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau Chairman Hagop Der Khachadourian on Sunday issued an appeal to the Armenian people, about the imperative of collective action in support of Armenia’s Armed Forces, as well as the immediate need to assist border and frontline regions of Armenia.

The impetus for Der Khachadourian’s appeal was last month’s brazen attacks by Azerbaijan on civilian and military targets in Armenia’s Tavush Province, which he said naturally prompted the ARF, other Armenian organizations, as well as the people in the Diaspora and Armenia “to rise up and come to the aid of the Homeland.”

“In this regard,” Der Khachadourian said, “the ARF, first and foremost, initiated a political response through its Hai-Tahd network, in order to be able to support Armenia’s Armed Forces, and as the third Armenian Army in the Diaspora, succinctly present to the international community Azerbaijan’s aggression, its unacceptable rhetoric and posturing, and to advance and strengthen Armenia’s positions.”

However, he said, in addition to those political efforts, it was imperative for the party to assist the people and the Armed Forces, announcing that the party’s initiatives have advanced in three distinct directions.

Der Khachadourian highloghte the Soldier’s Insurance Fund, administered by the Armenian government, saying that the ARF has already taken steps to direct funds toward Armenia.

“As has been reported, recent donations [to the fund] have far surpassed those collected during the past three years,” said the ARF Bureau Chairman.

“We will continue this campaign, despite the fact that the crisis in the Middle East has slightly veered us from that direction so we can also provide assistance to Lebanon and Syria,” explained Der Khachadourian. “However, our inclination and readiness to stand in solidarity with the Armenian Army is an ongoing and permanent reality.”

He also prioritized the issue of providing assistance to and strengthening Armenia’s border and frontline villages, saying that the party will formulate programs through the Hayastan All-Armenia Fund. “We are confident that in coming months we will be able to undertake important initiatives in that areas as well,” said Der Khachadourian.

The ARF leader said gearing the party’s activities and synchronizing its global structures to work hand in hand with the bodies in Armenia was imperative so that they can collectively bring together all resources, formulate program and serve the people. He explained that organizational efforts must not only serve to strengthen the party. “On the contrary,” he said “it will serve to assist the people.”

“All the border and frontline regions require immediate attention, in order for our youth to stand strong and stay connected to the homeland and so we can proudly proclaim that during this important time we assisted the Homeland and were able to protect at least a small part of its security,” explained Der Khachadourian.

“Now more than ever is the time for us to come together as a nation to confront the challenges facing us,” said the ARF Chairman. “Together we must stand by our two states—the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh—in order to, as a Nation, guarantee their security, elevate their international standing and assist in domestic efforts, in order to attain the Homeland for which we have aspired in our hearts and minds.”

“The Armenian Revolutionary Federation stands ready to take on that role and has already begun working toward it,” he declared.

“We believe that today, more than ever, it is imperative that we bring all our abilities together to make our efforts more productive and focused, naturally by bringing all our potential to the homeland,” said Der Khachadourian at the conclusion of his appeal.