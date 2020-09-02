National Funeral Services to be Held for Haigaz Terterian and Ara Manash

On Tuesday, September 8, at 10:30 a.m., a national funeral service will be held for esteemed educator, national servant, and Holy Martyrs Church delegate Haigaz Terterian, presided by Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian.

At 9:30 a.m. on the same day, a national funeral service will be held for renowned maestro, teacher, and long-time St. Garabed Church choirmaster Ara Manash, also presided by the Prelate.

The Prelate will also convey the condolences of His Holiness Catholicos Aram I. The funeral services will take place at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

“We pray for the Lord to grant rest to the souls of both national servants and Holy See of Cilicia ‘St. Mesrob Mashdots’ medal recipients, and for their legacy to live on within our community,” said a statement by the Prelacy.