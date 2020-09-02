Armenia School Foundation Remembers Founder Levon Aharonian

Armenia School Foundation founder, well-known philanthropist, national and social activist, industrialist and investor, Levon Aharonian, passed away on August 27, 2020 in Tehran, Iran.

Over the course of his lifetime, Mr. Aharonian has shown his dedication and commitment to the Armenian people. Mr. Aharonian was born in 1930 in Haftvan Armenian village, located within the Salmast region of Iran. During the 1980s, he served on the Board of Trustees of the Tehran Prelacy and occasionally presided over this council.

When Armenia declared independence in 1991, Mr. Aharonian played a vital role in establishing and developing economic and commercial ties between Iran and Armenia. Based on his immediate efforts, the temporary Meghri Bridge, which connects Armenia to Iran, was transformed into a permanent and sturdy bridge. In 1993, in collaboration with some of his friends, the Iran-Armenia Chamber of Trade was established, which he presided over for several years.

In memory of his late daughter Annette Aharonian, he built the A. Aharonian Pre-School in the Zeytun suburb of Tehran. In this time, he also oversaw the Tehran-based publication of Huys socio-cultural periodical for several years.

Over the last 30 years Mr. Aharonian realized numerous charitable projects in Armenia. After a fire destroyed Zeytun School #136 in Yerevan, Mr. & Mrs. Aharonian took it upon themselves to completely rebuild and re-furnish the school. His efforts were also directed toward the refurbishment of The Natural History Museum of Armenia.

In 2003, Mr. Aharonian founded the Armenia School Foundation, with the single mission of creating a comfortable and conducive environment in villages and remote schools of Armenia. His leadership, along with the concerted efforts of USA and Armenia Board members, has allowed ASF to help 385 schools, catering to 30,600 students, and is steadfastly moving forward and without hesitation.

The board members and staff of Armenia School Foundation of U.S. and Armenia convey their deepest condolences to Mr. Vahe Aharonian and family and share grief in this loss. May his soul rest in peace. According to the Armenian poet Tumanyan “humans are mortal and pass through this life, it is their work and legacy that lives on forever.”