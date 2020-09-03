Death Notice: Sona Kizirian

SONA KIZIRIAN
Born on May 9, 1942
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and relative Sona Kizirian, who passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, after a short illness.
Due to the current circumstances, funeral services will be held privately.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Suzy Habeshian and daughters, Sareen and Talar and her fiancé, Aram Basmajian
Daughter, Aline and Vatche Yepremian and daughters, Alik, Loreni and Vana
Son, Mossig and Tenny Kizirian and sons, Michael and Alex
Brother, Serop and Nora Seropian and daughters, Taline and Houri and their families
Sister, Sossi Hassakorzian and sons, Viken and Jack and their families
Brother, Simon and Sossi Seropian and daughters, Sabine and Sandra and their families
Sister-in-law, Polet Mazmanian (Canada)
In-law, Edik Martikian
And the entire Seropian and Garabedian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Sepan Chapter. 211 W. Chestnut St. #201, Glendale, CA 91204.
