ARF Bureau Announcement on Artsakh Independence Day

On Artsakh Independence Day, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau congratulates the people of Artsakh and all Armenians.

Twenty nine years ago today, on September 2, 1991, with all delegates participating, the Nagorno-Karabakh Provincial Council and the Shahumyan Regional Council convened a joint meeting and based on the relevant USSR Constitutional provisions, the meeting declared the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic. On January 6, 1992, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Supreme Council adopted the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic state declaration of independence, legally binding the results of the December 10, 1991 referendum.

On the occasion of Artsakh Independence Day, the ARF Bureau declares:

a. The September 2, 1991 Artsakh’s Declaration of Independence and the independent state and its territorial integrity that was ingrained in its Constitution are non-negotiatble.

b. The negotiation process must be based on the 1991 independence declaration by the people of Artsakh and the subsequent expressions of their will through various referendums.

c. The immediate signing of a strategic treaty between the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh continues to remain an urgent priority. Such a treaty, in addition to legally resolving certain issues, will also legally reinforce the government of Armenia’s role in continuing as the guarantor of the independence and security of the Artsakh Republic. Furthermore, the treaty will provide a legal basis for Artsakh’s leadership complete participation in the Karabakh settlement process. The document will also give Artsakh the absolute ability to thoroughly apply European conventions on human rights.

d. With its global structure, the ARF expresses its unwavering support to the Artsakh Republic for its socio-economic development, protecting its security and territorial integrity, and reaffirms its readiness to continue that commitment.

ARF Bureau

September 2, 2020