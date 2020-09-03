ARS Guidance Center Offers Mental Health Services During COVID-19 

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA’s Child, Youth and Family Guidance Center has been offering psychotherapy services to the community.

The team of professionals at the Guidance Center work under the supervision of Dr. Ida Karayan. During these difficult times, you may be experiencing excessive emotions due to fear or uncertainty and it can be helpful to talk to a therapist when dealing with such challenges.

We are here to help you and you can reach us at (818) 546-2744.

ARS Regional Headquarters address:

517 West Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202