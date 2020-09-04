President Sarkissian Phones Armenia’s ‘National Hero’ Dr. Hrayr Hovaguimian

A week after signing a decree awarding Dr. Hrayr Hovaguimian the “National Hero of the Homeland” title, President Armen Sarkissian phoned the physician to congratulate him.

Sarkissian considered it symbolic that Hovaguimian is the first doctor to receive the National Hero title.

Sarkissian praised Hovaguimian’s service to the Homeland and the Armenian people, as well as his dedicated humanitarian activity as a cardiologist which saved numerous lives.

Hovaguimian told the president that his main objective was to transfer knowledge and experience to the young generation.

Sarkissian expressed hope that he will soon meet with Hovaguimian in Yerevan in order to present Armenia’s highest award.

On August 27 Sarkissian signed a decree, after Hovaguimian was nominated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Doctor Hovaguimian is being awarded the honor for his years of service to Armenia’s healthcare sector. He has saved numerous lives by performing heart surgeries and has created a state-of-the art medical center where complex heart surgeries are performed and local specialists are trained.

The Order of the Homeland is awarded for exceptional services of nationwide importance rendered to the Republic of Armenia in the spheres of the defense of the state and strengthening of law and order, as well as for creation of significant national values. Person awarded with the Order of Motherland is considered a National Hero of Armenia.