Haigazian University in the Battlefield of Beirut Port Explosion

VIEW GALLERY: Haigazian University volunteers cleaning up after the August 4 blast in Beirut

BY MIRA YARDEMIAN

One month has passed on the horrific double explosion that took place at the Port of Beirut, on Tuesday August 4, completely devastating the eastern side of the capital, and immersing the country in a state of total despair and grief!

Unfortunately, Lebanon had not expected to celebrate the centennial of the Proclamation of the State of Greater Lebanon on September 1, 1920, in this tragic way!

While the country still mourns the innocent victims, the severely wounded, the missing and the material damages and losses, and in light of the absence of the state, the only sparkle of the capital Beirut, remains at the sight of the unwavering determination and the tireless relief efforts and fieldwork of young volunteers and NGOs, who spare almost any effort in supporting the city and its affected people.

Always driven by its motto, “Truth, Freedom and Service,” and especially Service in this very particular case, Haigazian University, right after the blast, launched a call for volunteers for a dual relief projects, “HU Cleaning Initiative” and “Parcels of Hope.”

Under the supervision and guidance of the Student Life Team, many Haigazian student volunteers joined their hands to remove the rubbles and shattered glasses from houses, shops and hospitals in areas closest to the explosion site.

In parallel, the Haigazian family (Faculty, Staff and Students), mobilized all its efforts in a fundraising campaign to support the Parcels of Hope initiative. Around 400 parcels of hot meal were distributed to 26 families, in the severely hit areas of Gemmaizeh, Mar Mikhael, Ashrafieh and Bourj Hammoud.

There is still tremendous work to be done to make Beirut rise again from the ashes. The field work and the relief efforts are ongoing and unstoppable.

“With great hope and positivity, we are looking forward to the start of the academic year on Monday the 7th of September, and we are more eager and committed than ever before to continue serving our dear country and the future generation”, said with a deep sense of gratitude Chukri Charbetji, the Student Activities Coordinator.