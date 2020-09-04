Glendale Arts Will Celebrate Alex Theatre’s 95th Birthday

A Free Virtual Telethon on Saturday, September 5 will be Livestreamed and Telecast on Multiple Platforms from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, September 5, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Glendale Arts, the non-profit management company of the Alex Theatre, will host an online celebration to honor the historic performing arts and entertainment center’s 95th birthday.

The telethon format event will feature reflections, performances, and six hosts throughout the day broadcasting live from the Alex. The hosts, in order of appearance, are Post-Modern Vaudevillian and Comedian Michael Rayner (9 to 11 a.m.); NBC4 Weathercaster Fritz Coleman (11:00am-1:00pm); Last Comic Standing Finalist Matt Kirshen (1 to 3 p.m.); Comedian Mary Basmadjian (3 to 5 p.m.); Comedian Alonzo Bodden (5 to 7 p.m.); and Award-Winning News Anchor/Reporter Palmira Perez-Najarian (7 to 9 p.m.).

The Alex95 telethon will air on AlexTheatreBirthday.org; Facebook.com/AlexTheatre; YouTube.com/AlexTheatreCA; GTV6 – Charter/Spectrum 6; AT&T U-Verse Channel 99; Horizon Armenian TV; ARTN (Armenian Russian Television Network) – Charter Channel 385; Time Warner Channel 1624; Antenna 10.2. Contributions are encouraged.

The Alex Theatre is a world-class performing arts and entertainment center located in the heart of Downtown Glendale. The 1,411-seat venue has been a landmark since opening in 1925 and hosts a year-round season of music, dance, theatre, comedy, film screenings, cultural performances, Film & TV shoots, corporate events, and receptions. The Alex is home to six Resident Companies – Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Los Angeles Ballet, Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, Musical Theatre Guild, Alex Film Society, and Glendale Youth Orchestra.

Alex95 Honorary Committee members are Congressman Adam Schiff, State Senator Anthony Portantino, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, City of Glendale Mayor Vrej Agajanian and Councilmembers Ara Najarian, Paula Devine, Ardy Kassakhian, and Daniel Brotman, and Glendale Arts Board Chair Phil Kubel (Committee Chair).

Presented by Glendale Arts in partnership with StandardVision, the events major sponsors include the Los Angeles County Department of Arts & Culture, Adventist Health Glendale, The Walt Disney Company, and the Greater Downtown Glendale Association.

At a time when venues are shuttering or are “in intermission” for an extended period, Glendale Arts has remained committed to bringing the community together through the arts and entertainment and positioning ourselves to continue providing programs and services to thousands of beneficiaries ranging from emerging artists and independent promoters to other local non-profits and neighborhood businesses.

“Fueled by the unwavering commitment and passion of our Board of Directors and staff, and with the backing of our community, we have mobilized to undertake producing a reimagined fundraiser event that will honor our iconic theatre’s 95th birthday. It is Glendale Arts’ responsibility to help heal the community in these challenging times by providing uplifting programming, and while we can’t meet in person, we look forward to engaging viewers as we turn on a virtual spotlight for the Alex 95 celebration,” said Alex Theatre board chairman Phil Kubel.