Pashinyan Tours Border Communities in Tavush

VIEW GALLERY: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tours Tavush

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday visited border communities in Armenia’s Tavush Province, where significant damage was done when Azerbaijani forces launched a brazen attack on military and civilian targets in July.

Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan, were accompanied by Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Minister Suren Papikyan, Tavush Province Governor Hayk Chobanyan, and Acting Urban Development Committee Chairman Armen Ghularyan. The delegation was in Tavush to meet with residents and become acquainted with rebuilding efforts after the July attacks.

At the first stop at Chinari village, Pashinyan spoke to the locals, took note of their concerns and answered their questions. He first thanked the residents of the border community for their strong support of our Armed Forces during the July victorious battles.

“First of all, I wish to thank you for contributing to the victorious battles of July, because if our troops had not been convinced that they had a strong backing, they would not have been so strong. First of all, thank you for that. Secondly, we acknowledge that the state must live up to its commitments in emergency situations. In general, we should support people in a way to strengthen their labor incentives, since very often the logic of charity is harmful,” said Pashinyan.

“It is extremely important for us to strike the right balance between the state’s obligations and the citizen’s liabilities. We must acknowledge that the solution to all problems comes from work in the Republic of Armenia. Each of us must try to solve our problem within the framework of our responsibility. The state is supposed to support the citizen, and the latter must back the state. No progress may be achieved, if the state leaves the solution of the problems to the citizen, and vice versa. The government must acknowledge and fulfill its commitments. In turn, the citizens must comply with their civic duties,” added Pashinyan.

He toured the construction of a new house in Chinari, which was severely damaged by the attacks. The new house will have six rooms and a bomb shelter. During the visit Pashinyan announced new childcare benefits enacted by the government, whereby families will received an allowance of 50,000 drams when a child is born.

Prime Minister stressed that the July victory should lead to Chinari’s revival, the revival of border communities, in general.

“We must overcome poverty. And this is what matters most now. Victorious people should be triumphant in themselves. It has nothing to do with what we have on our tables; it has nothing to do with the contents of our pocket. It is first of all a mindset. Once we change our mindset, the rest will be settled one by one,” added Pashinyan.

The delegation then visited the Movses village and observed road construction-related efforts, which have brought the first paved road to the 300-year-old village. Pashinyan said that his government sought to ensure that all roads are the same high quality “from Abovyan Street in Yerevan to Movses village.”

In Aygepar, the government delegation inspected the large construction work being done to restore the 30 houses that were heavily damaged in July. Local residents are all involved in the construction project, which also involves paving roads that were shelled. A new bomb shelter was also being constructed at the local school.

The Prime Minister thanked Aygepar residents for living up to their mission of guarding the border.

In Nerkin Karmirakhbyur village, some eight homes have been renovates since the July attacks.