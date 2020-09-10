Ruling ‘My Step’ Lawmaker Resigns from Parliament

A member of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ruling My Step faction Arsen Julfalakyan, citing “fundamental disagreements” with Armenia’s Education, Science, Culture and Sports Minister, resigned from parliament on Wednesday.

The disgruntled lawmaker accused Education Minister Arayik Harutyunyan of mismanagement of his responsibilities and ignoring expert opinions.

“I think the uncompromising position adopted will not yield solutions to the existing problems in the mentioned areas. Therefore, my further participation under such conditions will certainly not serve my mission as a Member of Parliament to effectively defend the interests of our state and citizens,” Julfalakyan said in a Facebook post announcing his resignation.

Harutyunyan, who has been criticized by various circles for his methods of operation, did not comment on the resignation, nor did My Step spokesperson Lilit Makunts.

The 33-year-old Julfalakyan is a former world and European wrestling champion who won a silver medal for Armenia in the 2012 London Olympics.

“I would like to emphasize that during my nearly two years at the legislature, I have had effective working relations with the ‘My Step’ political team based on mutual respect, mature professional discussions, and dignified approaches. More important, during this time healthy alliances and even friendships have been formed with some of them, and we have fought to solve existing problems with the necessary dedication,” Julfalakyan added in his Facebook post.