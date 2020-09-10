Hayastan All Armenian Fund Contributes $70,000 to Syria’s Armenians

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund has contributed around $70,000 to help mitigate COVID-19-related healthcare and socio-economic issues, which have adversely impacted the Armenian communities in Syria.

The fund’s director Haykak Arshamyan transferred the donation to the Armenian Embassy in Damascus on September 9.

“The donation is proportionally distributed – $30,000 to 502 teachers and 42 maintenance staff of Armenian educational institutions in Syria. At the same time a total of $40,000 in assistance was provided to our Armenians being treated in hospitals in Syria,” the fund said.

The contribution was made from the COVID-19 Armenia: Let’s Overcome the Pandemic Together funds.