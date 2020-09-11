Artsakh ARS Continues to Raise Funds for Lebanon

The Armenian Relief Society Artsakh Regional Executive announced that the fundraising efforts to secure assistance for Lebanon’s Armenian community following the August 4 explosion in Beirut has thus far yielded 6 million drams.

“Individuals, political, civic and youth organization, as well as benefactors and private companies have taken part in the fundraising effort,” Armine Harutyunyan, the chairperson of the ARS Artsakh Regional Executive told Aparaj daily newspaper.

“The participation has been especially high in communities where there are ARS Sose Kindergartens. In those instances the entire communities have participated,” said Harutyunyan, adding that in the repopulated village of Karegah in the Kashatagh District, where only 10 children attend the Sose Kindergarten, the residents have contributed 102,000 drams.

The ARS leader stressed that the financial assistance by residents of Artsakh has a more symbolic significance, since the Armenian community of Lebanon has always supported Artsakh, and through various programs has contributed to the development of Artsakh. Now, she said, its time for Artsakh residents to reciprocate.

Harutyunyan said that the fundraising efforts are continuing and invited those who have not participated to assist the Armenians of Lebanon, who are faced with dire conditions since the explosion.