Armenia Ends Covid-19 State of Emergency, Keeps Safety Measures in Place

Armenia’s government ended the state of emergency declared in March to combat the spread of the coronavirus and has replaced it with what it calls “quarantine measure” effective Friday, allowing authorities to continue enforcing safety rules and hygiene requirements.

The decision follows the passage on September 4 of relevant legislation outlining the changes, which include mandating the use of facial coverings in public places, strict enforcement of social distancing and hygiene protocols. This so-called “quarantine measure” will be in effect until January 11.

Per the decision, the government can revert back to instituting stay at home orders if there is a spike in cases in Armenia.

The new government decision also limits the number of people attending gatherings such as weddings and funerals to 60 people, mandating the use of face coverings and social distancing protocols.

As Armenian schools prepare to open on Tuesday, these guidelines will be strictly enforced, according to the government.

As the number of new Covid-19 cases continues to drop, Armenia’s officials have contacted all airlines that service Armenia. Travelers will be tested upon entry to Armenia or self-quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine mandate will not apply to those who test negative while entering Armenia.

On Friday, Armenia’s Center for Disease Control reported 177 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of cases in Armenia to 45,503. The center also reported that 41,434 people had recovered, with the number of active cases reported to be 2,880. Some 1,189 people have died from the coronavirus in Armenia.