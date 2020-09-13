Veteran ARF Member Varant Papazian Passes Away

It is with great sadness that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau announced the death of veteran ARF member, intellectual and long-time party field worker Unger Varant Papazian.
As a highly-competent intellectual, and through his dedicated work and unwavering commitment Unger Varant played a crucial role in advancing the ARF’s mission. He was an example and remains so for generations of ARF members.
On behalf of the ARF we offer our condolences to Unger Varant’s family, relatives and friends.
ARF Bureau
September 12, 2020
