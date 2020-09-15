Funeral Notice: Garo Apo Garabedian

GARO APO GARABEDIAN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, brother in-law and relative Garo Apo Garabedian, who passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, after a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will accept condolences at the funeral site and/or by email or text.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Vartoug Garabedian and children, Apo and Oorie
Daughter, Meghry and Badie Audish and daughter Vani
Sisters, Elo and Minas Kelebozian and children
Taline and Samir Haddad and children
Unlce, Vartan Kassabian
Aunt, Aki Chartres
Relatives, Ourfalian, Pakradouni, Gharibian, Yessayan and Kassabian families
In-laws, Zuhair and Shakeh Audish and daughter
And all relatives and friends.
