Funeral Notice: Garo Apo Garabedian

GARO APO GARABEDIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, brother in-law and relative Garo Apo Garabedian, who passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will accept condolences at the funeral site and/or by email or text.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Vartoug Garabedian and children, Apo and Oorie

Daughter, Meghry and Badie Audish and daughter Vani

Sisters, Elo and Minas Kelebozian and children

Taline and Samir Haddad and children

Unlce, Vartan Kassabian

Aunt, Aki Chartres

Relatives, Ourfalian, Pakradouni, Gharibian, Yessayan and Kassabian families

In-laws, Zuhair and Shakeh Audish and daughter

And all relatives and friends.