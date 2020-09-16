Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Forces in Armenia

An Armenian soldier was killed Wednesday from gunshot and shrapnel wounds in the latest Azerbaijani ceasefire violation and provocations at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Junior Sergeant Hovik Tamazyan sustained fatal injuries while on duty at a military position in the northeastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that in recent days Azerbaijani forces have ramped up their activity in this part of the border and have been reinforcing border positions, which has led to the escalation.

“With the purpose of suppressing the enemy activity’s and preventing future escalations the Armenian Armed Forces elite units were forced to take appropriate countermeasures. As a result of the enemy’s provocation, Junior Sergeant Hovik Tamazyan sustained fatal gunshot and shrapnel wounds in the combat position of a military base in the northeastern section on September 16,” the defense ministry said, adding that an investigation has been launch to determine the details of the incident.

“The entire responsibly for this situation and the border escalation falls on Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership,” the defense ministry added.

After Tamazyan’s death was reported, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister ordered all troops to maintain high combat readiness and be vigilant for attacks.

Hasanov told Azerbaijani troops to “immediately and decisively prevent the possible provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces in different directions.”

“The concerned reaction of the Azerbaijani Defense Minister after their own provocation was fully predictable,” Armenia’s defense spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told Armenpress on Wednesday.

As usual, Azerbaijan’s top brass is spreading disinformation and attempting to put the blame on Armenia after their own provocation killed an Armenian soldier.