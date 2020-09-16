Death Notice: Artemis (Minoosh) Soulkhanian

ARTEMIS (MINOOSH) SOULKHANIAN
Born on January 20, 1930
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and relative Artemis Soulkhanian, who passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, after a short illness.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Lina and Viggen Davidian
Daughter, Linda and Ara Bernanrdi
Grandchildren, Christine and Raffi Hamassian
Nicole Bernardi
Eric Davidian
Sister-in-law, Fereshteh Minassian and daughters, Peggy and Emily
In-law, Arnold Bernardi
And the entire Josephbeck, Yessaian, Hovsepian, Kouyoumjian, Haroutounian, Khachikian, Spiteri, Babaian, Shaw and Bernardi families, relatives and friends.
