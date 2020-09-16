Death Notice: Artemis (Minoosh) Soulkhanian

ARTEMIS (MINOOSH) SOULKHANIAN

Born on January 20, 1930

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and relative Artemis Soulkhanian, who passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, after a short illness.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Lina and Viggen Davidian

Daughter, Linda and Ara Bernanrdi

Grandchildren, Christine and Raffi Hamassian

Nicole Bernardi

Eric Davidian

Sister-in-law, Fereshteh Minassian and daughters, Peggy and Emily

In-law, Arnold Bernardi

And the entire Josephbeck, Yessaian, Hovsepian, Kouyoumjian, Haroutounian, Khachikian, Spiteri, Babaian, Shaw and Bernardi families, relatives and friends.