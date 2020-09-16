HyeVotes launches redesigned website ahead of Elections

The Armenian National Committee of America- Western Region announced the launch of its newly redesigned HyeVotes website, a non-partisan website dedicated to engaging community members in the electoral process.

“The right to vote lies at the heart of our nation’s founding principles – it is the bedrock of our democracy,” said Ayk Dikijian, ANCA-WR Board Member. “Through the HyeVotes website, US residents will be able to register to vote and find the resources they need to exercise their right” he added.

The revamped website and the newly launched HyeVotes Instagram page will serve as an election portal that will give US citizens the access to election resources in Los Angeles, California, and in every single US State. The information listed is accessible in English and Armenian (Eastern and Western).

Although, the COVID-19 pandemic has many people rightly worried about going out to vote, it is important for the Armenian-American community not to be silenced. Therefore, HyeVotes will continue to update community members on how they can participate in the upcoming elections, while staying safe and healthy. Now more than ever, it is important to amplify the Armenian-American voices because every eligible voter that does not – is a voice muted.

Since its inception in 2012, the primary goals of the HyeVotes Initiative are to increase the number of registered Armenian American voters, provide voters with comprehensive nonpartisan information about the contests on the ballot, and encourage civic engagement and volunteerism among the youth. To date, it has successfully registered over 50,000 Armenian Americans.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.