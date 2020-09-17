Funeral Notice: Nevart ‘Rose’ Nadjarian

NEVART “ROSE” NADJARIAN
Born on December 25, 1928
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt & relative who left this earth on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Funeral services will be private.
She is survived by her:
Son, Harry “Hrair” & Cheryl Nadjarian
Son, Sebouh & Ani Nadjarian
Daughter, Houry Nadjarian
Grandson, Nicholas & Marissa Nadjarian
Granddaughter, Alexandra Nadjarian
Granddaughter, Celine & Sahag Alexanian
Granddaughter, Brigitte Nadjarian
Great Grandchildren, Simone Rose & Claire Scot Nadjarian
Great Grandchildren, Abraham & Catherine Alexanian
Sister, Aznive & Kevork Astourian & Family
Sister, Khatoun Bablozian & Family
Sister, Chake Jambazian
Brother, Antranig & Dola Boyajian & Family
Brother, Vartkes & Seta Boyajian & Family
Sister-in-law, Ani Nadjarian
Sister-in-law, Chake Nadjarian & Family
Sister-in-law, Rebecca Nadjarian & Family
And the entire Nadjarian, Boyajian, Bandoian, McIntosh, Astourian, Bablozian, Jambazian, Alexanian, Ounjian, Bertizlian, Manachian, Kouyoumdjian, Sadorian, Kaderali & Nubarian families.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lebanon Disaster Fund online or by check, to: ARS Regional Office, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd. Glendale, CA 91202.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.