Funeral Notice: Nevart ‘Rose’ Nadjarian

NEVART “ROSE” NADJARIAN

Born on December 25, 1928

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt & relative who left this earth on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Funeral services will be private.

She is survived by her:

Son, Harry “Hrair” & Cheryl Nadjarian

Son, Sebouh & Ani Nadjarian

Daughter, Houry Nadjarian

Grandson, Nicholas & Marissa Nadjarian

Granddaughter, Alexandra Nadjarian

Granddaughter, Celine & Sahag Alexanian

Granddaughter, Brigitte Nadjarian

Great Grandchildren, Simone Rose & Claire Scot Nadjarian

Great Grandchildren, Abraham & Catherine Alexanian

Sister, Aznive & Kevork Astourian & Family

Sister, Khatoun Bablozian & Family

Sister, Chake Jambazian

Brother, Antranig & Dola Boyajian & Family

Brother, Vartkes & Seta Boyajian & Family

Sister-in-law, Ani Nadjarian

Sister-in-law, Chake Nadjarian & Family

Sister-in-law, Rebecca Nadjarian & Family

And the entire Nadjarian, Boyajian, Bandoian, McIntosh, Astourian, Bablozian, Jambazian, Alexanian, Ounjian, Bertizlian, Manachian, Kouyoumdjian, Sadorian, Kaderali & Nubarian families.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lebanon Disaster Fund online or by check, to: ARS Regional Office, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd. Glendale, CA 91202.