Online Panel Discussion to Mark Centennial of Sèvres Treaty

The Treaty of Sèvres, signed on August 10, 1920, is a historic document, marking the official recognition of the Republic of Armenia – both by Turkey and the Great Powers – and remains, to this day, a herald of historical justice and territorial restitution.

To celebrate the centennial of the treaty and to learn more about both its historical context and modern-day relevance, the Armenagan-Hovsepian Chapter of the Armenian Democratic Liberal (Ramgavar) Party and the Dro Gomideh of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutiun) have jointly organized two panel discussions to be held on Saturday, September 19: One panel in English, featuring historian Richard Hovannisian and philosopher Henry Theriault; and a second panel in Armenian, featuring historians Taline Ter-Minassian and Ashot Melkonyan.

Both sessions will take place via Zoom and are open to the public; pre-registration is required, or send an email with a name to garmir@verizon.net