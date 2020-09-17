Funeral Notice: Anahid Misserlian

ANAHID MISSERLIAN

Born on January 1, 1922, Baghdad, Iraq

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and relative Anahid Misserlian, who passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Haroutiune and Arpy Misserlean

Son, Krikor and Ani Misserlian

Daughter, Vartkes and Armenouhi Tomassian

Granddaughter, Nanaor and Shahan Avedian and children, Alec and Ari

Granddaughter, Sosse and Eugene Arduino and children, Aren and Sevan

Granddaughter, Naiery and Daron Ohanian

Grandson, Massis and Nyree Misserlian and daughter, Arev

Grandson, Hrag Tomassian

And the entire Misserlian, Tomassian, Nona, Proodian, Bardakjian, Avedian, Arduino, Ohanian and Avoyan families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Sepan Chapter, 211 W. Chestnut St #201, Glendale, CA 91204: