Funeral Notice: Anahid Misserlian

ANAHID MISSERLIAN
Born on January 1, 1922, Baghdad, Iraq
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and relative Anahid Misserlian, who passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, Haroutiune and Arpy Misserlean
Son, Krikor and Ani Misserlian
Daughter, Vartkes and Armenouhi Tomassian
Granddaughter, Nanaor and Shahan Avedian and children, Alec and Ari
Granddaughter, Sosse and Eugene Arduino and children, Aren and Sevan
Granddaughter, Naiery and Daron Ohanian
Grandson, Massis and Nyree Misserlian and daughter, Arev
Grandson, Hrag Tomassian
And the entire Misserlian, Tomassian, Nona, Proodian, Bardakjian, Avedian, Arduino, Ohanian and Avoyan families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Sepan Chapter, 211 W. Chestnut St #201, Glendale, CA 91204:
