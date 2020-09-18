Diaspora High Commissioner Meets with Armenian Journalists from U.S. and Canada

Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan had a virtual meeting with journalists from two dozen Armenian media outlets operating in the United States and Canada.
Welcoming the participants, the High Commissioner highlighted the work of the Armenian media in the Diaspora, its role in strengthening Armenia-Diaspora cooperation and raising the awareness of our compatriots in the Diaspora.
During the two hour meeting, the High Commissioner presented to the journalistic community the programs of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, especially highlighting “iGorts,” the integration package of Lebanese-Armenians, the establishment of a repatriation integration center and other initiatives.
The participants inquired about a wide range of issues related to Lebanese Armenians, repatriation and developments in Armenia.
At the end of the meeting, the participants and the High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan expressed hope for regular discussions on such a scale, aiming to strengthen the media communication between Armenia and the Diaspora.
