Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School Opens Academic Season

The 2020-2021 academic year is the backdrop to a journey unlike any other!

At Pilibos, the excitement and anticipation of a new school year is always met with bright smiles, warm greetings and eager introductions. This year on August 17, 2020, as Pilibos Scholars and families convened for the first day festivities, they did so on their screens and unfortunately not in the Nerses Tashdjian Gymnasium, where there is always tangible electric excitement we have grown accustomed to. While the festivities took place from the comfort of our homes and across our screens, the same joy and energy was ever present and tangible among our students, parents, faculty, staff, and greater Pilibos community.

The opening ceremony created a fervor that was both unmatched and unexpected as the Pilibos Choir sang our National Anthems and the School hymn, the Student Council said the prayers and pledges, and opening remarks and well wishes were presented by the Administration. There were also a number of surprises along the way. The Pilibos Seniors each recorded themselves affirming their pledge to work for Humanity, the theme this year, which was part of a larger video presentation. While we could not see everyone, we hoped to stress each and every Pilibos Scholar’s place within the School through a slideshow presentation with every single Pilibos Scholar’s name highlighted for all to see!

Through the uncertainty of these times, what remains true, today and always, is the support, love, and care of our community—of our Pilibos family. The date and circumstances of our return may still be unknown, but what is definite is the innovation, laughter, and heart ever present in our virtual classrooms. We have returned to School with the same, if not more, academic rigor, offering of opportunities, and extra-curricular pursuits. We have returned to a legacy of Armenian heritage and cultural vibrancy that we carry forward, whether we gather on campus or on our screens.

Even with distance learning—Pilibos is home! This year, like every year, our Scholars will engage, our faculty and staff will create, and our family of Eagles will soar!

This year marks the fifty-first year of Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School. It’s a year unlike any other as we embrace the future of Pilibos and return to an institution rooted in educational excellence and cultural integrity. Though we are apart, our School spirit, heart and drive beats steadily through the heart of our School community — for our School, for our People, and for Humanity!