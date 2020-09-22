ICRC Reps. Visit Armenians Held Captive by Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the Armenian captives, including Armenian officer Gurgen Alaverdyan, in Baku, ICRC Armenia’s Communications Manager Zara Amatuni said.

During the visit the ICRC representatives inspected the detention conditions, got informed about their health and assisted in establishing communication with families.

Armenian officer Gurgen Alaverdyan was captured by Azerbaijani troops late last month.

Official Yerevan condemned Azerbaijan’s treatment of Alaverdyan, detailing the violations of his rights after he appeared on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Four other Armenians are being held in Azerbaijani captivity: Karen Ghazaryan from the village of Berdavan, servicemen Arayik Gazaryan, Narek Sardaryan from the village of Nerkin Khndzoresk, Arsen Baghdasaryan from Artsakh.