Made in Artsakh Medical Supplies Arrive at Glendale’s Chevy Chase Surgery Center

A shipment of Made in Artsakh medical supplies arrived for daily use at the Glendale-based Chevy Chase Surgery Center, reported Artsakh’s permanent representation in the United States.

Chief Administrator of Chevy Chase Surgery Center Raffi Sarkissian expressed his gratitude to Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, the government of Artsakh and all those who contributed to the implementation of this important initiative.

Sarkissian pledged that the Chevy Chase Center would continue to support Artsakh and Armenia, both in terms of professional training of the medical staff and provisding necessary medical equipment, aimed at contributing to the development and improvement of the healthcare systems of the two Armenian states.