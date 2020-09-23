Baku’s Fake News About Lavrov Meeting Angers Moscow

Azerbaijan’s latest spread of fake news has angered Moscow, promoting the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson to slam Baku for attributing false statements to the country’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

The latest Azerbaijani misinformation campaign involves false reporting about a meeting held between Lavrov and Azerbaijan Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova. Soon after the said meeting, the Azerbaijani press reported that Lavrov allegedly announced that “Russia is in favor of the return of five regions to Azerbaijan” referring to the liberated territories around Artsakh. The news accounts went on to claim that Lavrov also said that “Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s position on the Karabakh conflict is hindering the peace process.”

Russian Foreign Ministry’s no-nonsense spokesperson Maria Zakharova emphasized during a press briefing that the only statements that should be used as a basis for information are Moscow’s official statements.

Armenpress reported Wednesday that a review of the Russian Foreign Ministry readout and the video from meeting showed that the remarks attributed to Lavrov did not exist. Armenpress said the false information was rooted in Azerbaijan’s state propaganda machine.

Zakharova confirmed to reporters that the Karabakh conflict settlement process was discussed during the meeting but insisted that Lavrov had not made such statements.

“Everyone is well aware of Russia’s stance in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement issue, and I ask you to be guided by this very stance and not by various comments not made by Russia,” Zakharova said.