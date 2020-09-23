U.S.-Based SADA Systems Wants to Expand to Armenia

The California-based cloud computing firm SADA Systems is planning to establish a global center for technology solutions in Yerevan, the company’s co-founder Hovig Safoian said during a meeting in Yerevan on Wednesday with Armenia’s High-Tech Minister Hakob Arshakyan.

The Minister stressed the importance of establishing such a center in Armenia and the need for clear mechanisms to attract talent, noting that the ministry’s global programs and emerging infrastructure are aimed at this important goal.

Touching upon the role of the Diaspora, Arshakyan said that for mutually beneficial cooperation it is necessary to properly assess the resources, to cooperate on mutually beneficial terms.

Safoian said the best investment will be the establishment of a new enterprise on the spot, which will include technical-engineering, professional, management services, support, application development, will be called to identify and train talents.

According to the SADA Systems co-founder, the company is planning to establish a company, where talented Armenians will gain experience and work for the benefit of Armenia’s development.

SADA Systems, Inc. is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations through cloud-based solutions.