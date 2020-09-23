Baku’s Threat to Hit Metsamor Is Crime Against Humanity, Minister Says

Azerbaijani’s threats to hit the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant is nothing but a crime against humanity and should receive appropriate response from the international community, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan told the 64th Annual Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s General Conference on Tuesday.

Armenia will continue to make every effort to prevent such threats in the future, he said.

“During these difficult times of combatting the coronavirus, Armenia faced an extremely dangerous and unprecedented challenge to the security of our country and the entire region. I am talking about the real threat of a missile strike on the Metsamor nuclear power plant, which was voiced by a representative of the neighboring state of Armenia. Moreover, it was declared that the aim of this strike is to inflict catastrophic damage on Armenia and its people,” Papikyan told the IAEA gathering.

“For the first time, we are facing a situation where the real threat to the safety of the nuclear power plant comes not from a terrorist organization, but from a state through its official representative. Moreover, a state that positions itself before the international community as a responsible member and is engaged in full-fledged international relations,” explained Papikyan.

“As it turns out, international law and its tool box have not fully taken into consideration the emergence of such threats. Unfortunately, to date, the international community does not have effective containment mechanisms to prevent potential threats to the safety of nuclear power plants by states, and lacks tools to respond effectively to the threats that have already been made,” added Papikyan.