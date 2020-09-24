All-ASA to Hold Elections for Executive Board for 2020-2021

Throughout the history of Armenian students in academic scenes around the world, ambitious students who realize their potential impact on our culture connect their knowledge with the networks of Armenian institutions.

Before long, like-minded students came together and formed Armenian organizations to propagate the technology, fashion, socio-culture, and structures of consciousness adjacent to the time of our era and the current state of our nation.

The All Armenian Student Association started as a loose coalition of such students near and far from the newly developed diaspora in Los Angeles in the 1990s but lacked a governing body which all ideas, initiatives, and funds can be exercised and multiplied by the combined efforts of the individual ASAs of each respective academic institution.

Alongside the executive board members committees in the All-ASA are groups of self-appointed and elected students that range in efforts such as: Culture, Homeland Initiative, Educational Outreach, Socials and Fundraising, Leadership Retreat, and Athletic games. Since 2011 the official structure of the All-ASA has refined and developed efficiency, accountability, and representation of Armenian students to other Armenian organizations and surrounding environments.

The official positions available in the upcoming Executive Board Elections 2020 are:

Executive Chair

Vice-Chair

Secretary

Treasurer

Director of Public Relations

Director of Information Technology

Director of Community Outreach

Director of Socials and Fundraising

Advisors

At this time in 2020, there are over 15 colleges and universities that have connected their ASAs with the All-ASA federation and have allied with dozens of other Armenian organizations via various shared philanthropic, social, and political events. The executive board members elected by all the schools’ ASAs are separately responsible for, but not limited to:

Planning and coordinating all social activities of the All-ASA.

Sustaining contact with and procuring a database of various community organizations.

Maintenance and promotion of the All-ASA website, social networks, and mailing list.

Responsibility for the collection, processing, and distribution of any funds that are acquired by the All-ASA, including dues.

Setting a clear agenda for All-ASA Senate and All-ASA general body meetings

Work with all committees in administering procedures and processes

To oversee the All-ASA body, advise and support the organization in order to maintain set policies, procedures, and adherence to the governing documents.

Without the ambitious spirits of our members, from the newest students to established individuals, the All-ASA would not be as strong as it is today. It is always said that our students are at the heart of the organization and very little would get done without them. Another point of appreciation for the All-ASA is the transfer of knowledge from one executive board to another during the time of elections. Life after school requires great attention to kick start one’s career and few students have taken it upon themselves despite their full plates to advise the new generation of our organization’s leaders to conduct ourselves the way our student body deserves, and we are very thankful for that.

To apply for any of these positions or for more information on the duties of the executive board members please visit the website. Once you have applied, more details will be e-mailed to you. Elections will take place at the first All-ASA general body meeting on Sunday, September 27, where all candidates will have the opportunity to represent themselves. The deadline to submit an application is Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at 11:59 PM.

To learn more about our constitution and bylaws, our current events, news, and newly elected officials or to get yourself or someone else who would like to be more involved in the All Armenian Student Association please visit our website and consider donating!

The All-Armenian Student Association works to unite various Armenian-American college student organizations and serve the greater Armenian-American community through cultural, social, educational, and activist programming. As the largest confederation of ASAs in the nation, All-ASA is dedicated to collaboration among its constituent organizations, leadership development of its members, and community service.