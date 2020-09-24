‘Here’s to You, Armenia’ Virtual Concert to Feature Armenian Talent from Toronto

TORONTO—Hamazkayin’s online cultural platform, h-pem, will present its first virtual concert on Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. (ET)/11 a.m. (PT). Entitled “Here’s to you, Armenia,” the online event, which will be streamed on Facebook Live, is dedicated to the 29th anniversary of the re-independence of Armenia and will feature up-and-coming musical talents from Toronto, Canada, while showcasing Armenian history, art, and poetry.

Instrumentals throughout the concert will be provided by Kilikia Band, which brings together contemporary musicians from culturally diverse Armenian backgrounds and musical disciplines. The group was formed in Toronto in 2019, by instrumentalists Kevork Manougian, Vrej Ghazarian, and Hovig Garabedian.

The band will be joined by a group of extraordinary young vocalists: Nver Ghazaryan, Sevag Haroutunian, Toros Maydossian, and Levon Karagulian—all members of the Hamazkayin Kousan Choir of Toronto. (Read h-pem’s take on the vocalists here).

Their talented friend, vocalist Athena Bababyan, also from Toronto, will join the group for a couple of songs, as will the budding Seyran Ghazaryan on the shvi and duduk. The repertoire of 15 songs will include modern renditions of Armenian classics and new twists on folk treasures we hold dear to our hearts.

The Sept. 26 concert is presented in partnership with Spyurki Dzayn productions, the Armenian Weekly, Asbarez News, Horizon Weekly, and TorontoHye Newspaper.

Introducing new talents to the Armenian world’s cultural scene has turned Hamazkayin’s online cultural platform, h-pem, into one of the most culturally relevant Armenian platforms since its inception in May 2019.

“We strive to make and present content as fresh as the people reading and consuming it, and now, we are looking at new ways to tap into the rich tapestry of Armenian culture,” h-pem said in a statement.

The concert will be livestreamed on Facebook on Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. (ET) through the following Facebook pages: h-pem, Spyruki Dzayn, The Armenian Weekly, Asbarez News, Horizon Weekly, and TorontoHye Newspaper.