AEF Awards Over 600 Scholarships to Students in Armenia

For the 2020-2021 academic year, the Armenian Educational Foundation will grant over $720,000 in scholarships to 620 students attending public universities in Armenia, Artsakh and Javakhk.

“AEF’s Armenian Scholarship Program began in 2007 with 21 students. This remarkable increase in scholarships over the past 13 years is made possible thanks to the generosity of our benefactors and sponsors,” stated AEF President Peter Baghdassarian. “We are very grateful to all of our supporters who donate $1,000 per year to provide scholarships for each student. Their generous support is a much-needed investment in the future of Armenia.”

AEF’s Yerevan Office received over 1,080 qualified scholarship application for the 2020-21 academic year. Scholarship recipients are selected based on the student’s socioeconomic status and accomplishments in the areas of academics, leadership, community and military service. Upon completing the selection process, AEF wire-transfers each student’s full tuition directly to the university.

AEF also awards scholarships based on current employment demographics and trends including Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). To help students qualify for good paying jobs after graduation, AEF funds English and Information Technology (IT) classes at private training centers.

“Patriotism is not just loving a country and talking about it; patriotism requires action. AEF shows its love for Armenia by educating generations to build a stronger and better Armenia. Thank you for implementing all these programs. I am so proud to have been one of AEF’s scholarship recipients,” wrote Shushan Movsisyan.

AEF scholarship recipients volunteer throughout the country helping those most in need, including, serving at orphanages, tutoring students, assisting the elderly and disadvantaged families. This year, during the COVID pandemic, AEF students successfully delivered food & supplies to 1,800 vulnerable families in various cities & villages in Armenia.

Since 1950, AEF has provided financial assistance to students and educational institutions in United States, Armenia and Middle East.

The Armenian Educational Foundation is a non-profit organization, established in 1950, with the aim to render financial assistance to Armenian educational institutions, and to provide financial assistance to students of Armenian parentage.