Funeral Notice: Zadour Bekerian

ZADOUR BEKERIAN
Born on January 1, 1928, Aleppo, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Zadour Bekerian , who passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 8: 30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Daughter, Houry and Kevork Aposhian
Granddaughter, Pattyl and Jon Kasparian and children, Sareen, Aren and Sira Rose
Grandson, Sarkis and Mona Aposhian and son, Kevork Andre
Granddaughter, Aleen Aposhian
And the entire Aposhian, Bekerian, Abadjian, Shahbazian, Alexanian, Chatoyan, Cozanian, Demirdjian, Djiguerian, Kacharian and Kasparian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Western Prelacy, 6252 Honolulu Ave, La Crescenta, CA 91214.
