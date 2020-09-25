Opposition Leader Gagik Tsarukyan Remanded into Custody

The leader of the parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan on Friday was placed under arrest and taken into custody after a Yerevan court approved the National Security Service’s motion on remanding him in pre-trial detention on charges of vote buying, Armenpress reported.

Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction set a two-months customary pre-trial detention period for Tsarukyan. He was taken into custody by the NSS.

Tsarukyan, the leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party and a Member of Parliament, is charged with vote buying which allegedly took place during the 2017 general election. Tsarukyan and his party deny the accusations.

He was stripped of his parliamentary immunity in June. Later, a court denied the NSS request to arrest Tsarukyan. An appeals court, however, ordered a new examination of the charges and sent the case to the court of first instance.