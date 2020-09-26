Ankara Lashes Out at Pelosi, Faults Her for Recognizing Armenian Genocide

Official Ankara is angry with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with various high-level Turkish officials slamming her for they call “anti-Turkish remarks” and faulting her for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

After President Donald Trump’s opaque response to reporters about a peaceful transition of power after the elections, Pelosi went on the offensive criticizing Trump by comparing him to among other President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

“We do know who he admires. He admires Putin, he admires Kim Jong Un, he admires Erdogan in Turkey,” Pelosi told reporters on Thursday. “But I remind him, you are not in North Korea, you are not in Turkey, you are not in Russia, Mr. President – and by the way, you are not in Saudi Arabia. You are in the United States of America. It is a democracy, so why don’t you just try for a moment to honor your oath of office to the Constitution of the United States?”

Saying Pelosi made “anti-Turkish remarks,” Turkey’s presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin called Pelosi a “biased politician,” citing her recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“Her Armenian genocide allegations do not match up with historical facts, her evaluations on Turkish politics also have nothing to do with historical and actual facts,” said Kalin who said “in a vain effort” Perlosi is trying to resolve domestic issue through Turkey.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called the Speaker of the House “ignorant” in a Twitter post.

“Speaker Pelosi’s rise to become Speaker of the House is what is truly worrisome for American democracy, given her blatant ignorance. You will learn to respect the Turkish people’s will,” Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter and tagged Trump in the post.

“In Speaker Pelosi’s careless remarks, we see the reflection of pervasive misconceptions about Turkey among US politicians,” Fahrettin Altun, Turkey’s communication director said on Twitter.

“Speaker Pelosi’s remarks are made in the context of recent debates about peaceful transfer of power after the US elections in November. We must remind everyone that election results and people’s will are sacred for us,” added Altun.