U.S. Embassies in Yerevan, Baku Issue Travel Warnings to Americans

United States embassies in Armenia and Azerbaijan have urged Americans to refrain from traveling to certain parts of both countries due to “heightened tensions.”

“The U.S. Embassy in Armenia urges U.S. citizens to maintain vigilance and exercise caution due to heightened tensions and recent violence along portions of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. As the Embassy said in a released statement, the U.S. citizens are advised to avoid travel near the line of contact and the border, including the area to the east of the M4 and M16 Highways north of the Dilijan National Park and up to the border with Georgia in Tavush province,” said a statement published on Yerevan’s U.S. Embassy website.

The statement also advises not to travel to the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“The U.S. Embassy encourages U.S. citizens to monitor local news reporting. The Embassy will continue to monitor the security situation and provide additional information as needed,” added the Yerevan Embassy.

The security alert published by Baku’s U.S. Embassy instructed embassy employees and their family members not to travel outside of the Absheron Peninsula.