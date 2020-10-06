Rouhani Tells Aliyev to ‘Not Pave Way for Terrorists’ in Region

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran said that in a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, he had warned that the current military situation “should not pave the for terrorist groups to infiltrate the region,” the official IRNA news agency reported Tuesday.

He also expressed concern to Aliyev about the “intervention of third countries” in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Iranian leader stressed that the security, stability, and peace for the region, especially the northern borders of Iran.

“I hope that this war and conflict will not lead to a war of the cities, along with the displacement of people and the killing of civilians, which is very painful and dangerous,’’ added Rouhani.

The theme of the dangers of foreign militants “from Syrian and Libya” in the Karabakh conflict was echoed during a phone call between the Iranian and Russian foreign ministers.

According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov and Mohammad Zarif “expressed the serious concern… about the unprecedented escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.”

“The danger of involving militants militants of illegal armed groups from Syria and Libya was emphasized,” the statement said.

In this regard, the the ministers stated that there is no alternative to a diplomatic settlement, “the beginning of which should be a ceasefire without preconditions.”

Lavrov and Zarif also stressed the important role that the neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia can play in the Karabakh conflict settlement process.

“Lavrov pointed to the intensive efforts of Russia both in its national capacity and within the framework of co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group for the early establishment of peace in the region.