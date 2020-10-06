Los Angeles Stands in Solidarity with Armenia and Artsakh

Elected from all level of government joined Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian at City Hall, as well as virtually, on Monday for an extraordinary expression of solidarity with the Armenian people, in the wake of renewed military aggression by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, which started on September 27.

Speakers demanded that the United States play a decisive role to stop the naked aggression of Azerbaijan and its close ally Turkey against the independent and democratic republic of Artsakh.

Once again, the Turks are engaged in an effort to continue the Genocide, this time using proxy killers from Syria and Libya.

“The clear message that emanated Monday from Los Angeles – a city that has proven time and again its close ties to Armenia and the Armenian people – is that Washington must stop equivocating and condemn in no uncertain terms the unprovoked attack on Artsakh,” said Krekorian. “A firm stance could also end the war, which over the past 8 days has terrorized the civilian population.”

Also expressing solidarity with Armenia and the people of Artsakh was Representative Adam Schiff who personally attended the event.

“The American people must understand what’s at stake when the people of Artsakh are being murdered, when civilian areas are being targeted by Azerbaijani bombs and artillery, all with the help of Turkey – it threatens all of our freedoms,” said Schiff.

“And so we must speak out. We must bring an end to this conflict and suffering by bringing all the pressure we can to bear on Azerbaijan and their Turkish sponsors, and we must ensure that the United States never again gives Azerbaijan or Turkey reason to believe they can commit such acts of violence with impunity,” added Schiff.

Asbarez was among several outlets that live-streamed the Monday morning event.