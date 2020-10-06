Artsakh President calls for New International Anti-Terrorism Coalition

“Today, Artsakh and Armenia are at the forefront of the fight against international terrorism, in the true sense of the word,” Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, he said, the peculiarity of our case is that this enemy, which threatens the existence of world civilization, has come out against our homeland, already disguised under the flag of a UN member state, as a regular army of that state, more than its regular army. The Artsakh president was referring to Turkey as having essentially taken over Azerbaijan’s military operations.

The announcement came after lengthy consultations on Tuesday with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who traveled to Artsakh. During the meeting the operative situation in the frontline and the plans for the elimination of the new terrorist hotbed in the region were discussed, Harutyunyan reported in a Facebook page earlier in the day.

‘’This is a very difficult challenge that has been forced upon us and we accept it with a firm intention to win,’’ Harutyunyan said.

“In the modern world, when it is literally impossible to hide anything from anyone, everyone has seen and recorded with their own eyes the penetration of the global jihadist terrorist network into Azerbaijan. It is no longer a secret for any state in the world that the target of this monstrous terrorist network is the peaceful population of Artsakh and Armenia, our cities and villages, the right to live freely and to control our destiny,” Harutyunyan said.

He emphasized that Turkey, which continuously funds and manages this network, today, with the consent of the opportunistic authorities in Baku, uses Azerbaijan as a tool to create a new hotbed of global terrorism in the South Caucasus.

“I am convinced that every responsible participant in global politics, be it a state or an international organization, is clearly aware of the dangerous consequences of such developments. We all have fresh memories of the jihadist gangs’ efforts to establish a state in Iraq and Syria. All the countries of the world have something to do in thwarting Turkey’s plan to turn Azerbaijan into a terrorist den of the South Caucasus,” Harutyunyan added.

“Armenia and Artsakh are at the forefront of that struggle today, because we have accepted the challenge thrown at us with dignity. And we will fight until the final victory. However, this is no longer only the problem of Artsakh and Armenia,” he said.

“As the President of a state fighting for its independence, I call on the civilized world to take an active part in this struggle. Creating an effective and efficient global anti-terrorist coalition is imperative today,” he said. “I am confident that victory will be ours.”