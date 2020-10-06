President Sarkissian Says Israel’s Arms Supply to Baku Unacceptable

President Armen Sarkissian told his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin that Israel’s continuous supply of arms to Azerbaijan is unacceptable by any standard and emphasized that it could seriously undermine Armenia-Israel relations.

During a phone call with Rivlin on Monday, Sarkissian presented the conditions along the Artsakh border after Azerbaijan, last week, backed by Turkish-backed jihadists began an attack on civilian and military targets there.

Sarkissian told Rivlin that arms and equipment sold by Israel to Azerbaijan was being used not only for defense, as the Israelis had assured in the past, but also for offensive attacks. He explained that those weapon are used actively to bomb Armenian cities and towns, as well as the civilian population, causing loss of life and massive destruction.

He urged the president of Israel to use his authority with the government to stop the supplies of arms to Azerbaijan immediately.

Sarkissian said that Armenia also had voiced its concerns and observations in a letter addressed to Rivlin.

The Israeli leader expressed readiness to take into consideration consider—with utmost seriousness—the issues raised by Armenia with his country’s government.