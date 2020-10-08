In Attack on Shushi, Sourp Ghazanchetsots Church is Damaged

VIEW GALLERY: The Surp Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi was damaged by Azerbaijani attack

Azerbaijani forces have bombarded the Holy Savior Cathedral, also known as Ghazanchetsots, the symbol of the city of Shushi in Artsakh.

The Artsakh authorities released images of the heavy damages from the church.

Built around 1868 to 1887,the cathedral is the seat of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Standing at over 115 feet tall, this cathedral is an iconic landmark of Sushi and Artsakh.