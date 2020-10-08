Memorial Service: Sona Kizirian

SONA KIZIRIAN

On the occasion of the 40th day of Sona Kizirian, a memorial service will be held.

Due to the current circumstances, the service will be held privately.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Suzy Habeshian and daughters, Sareen and Talar and her fiancé, Aram Basmajian

Daughter, Aline and Vatche Yepremian and daughters, Alik, Loreni and Vana

Son, Mossig and Tenny Kizirian and sons, Michael and Alex

Brother, Serop and Nora Seropian and daughters, Taline and Houri and their families

Sister, Sossi Hassakorzian and sons, Viken and Jack and their families

Brother, Simon and Sossi Seropian and daughters, Sabine and Sandra and their families

Sister-in-law, Polet Mazmanian (Canada)

In-law, Edik Martikian

And the entire Seropian and Garabedian families, relatives and friends.

The family wishes to convey its sincere appreciation for everyone’s thoughtful expressions of sympathy by way of various communications, flowers and donations in lieu of flowers in her memory.