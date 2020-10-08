State Senator Borgeas Hosts Video Discussion on Artsakh Military Conflict in Artsakh

FRESNO—Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) was joined by Robert Avetisyan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the United States, and Berj Apkarian, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Fresno, via Zoom to provide an historical overview of Armenia and Artsakh as well as current acts of aggression by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Avetisyan was live on the call as Azeri forces were shelling Stepanakert, Artsakh’s capital.

The discussion is an hour in length and provides a comprehensive, academic analysis on Armenia/Artsakh-related issues.

“As indicated in my earlier statement on September 28, we stand with the people of Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian diaspora during this difficult time,” said Senator Borgeas. “My hope is our discussion provides an understanding of the plight of the Armenian people and the events that led up to this conflict.”

My statement on Azerbaijan's reprehensible attack on #Armenia and the Republic of #Artsakh: pic.twitter.com/ICOlaHLF6h — Andreas Borgeas (@SenatorBorgeas) September 28, 2020

Senator Borgeas is a member of the California Legislative Armenian Caucus and also sits on the Select Committee on California, Armenia & Artsakh Affairs. He has been deeply involved in Caucasus-related issues during his public service career, including twice as a political observer verifying the authenticity of two democratic elections in Artsakh.

The discussion aired on Sen. Borgeas Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SenatorBorgeas on Thursday.