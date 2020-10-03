Turkish Air Force Involved in Attack on Artsakh, NSS Video Reveals

Intercepted radio communications between Turkish and Azeri military personnel show that the Turkish Air Force was working with the Azeri military in attacking Artsakh.
The facts also present that mercenary terrorists are also fighting with Azerbaijani forces and that these fighters are in a state of panic.
The video below released by the NSS features English language subtitles of the radio communications.
