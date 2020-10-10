$3,239,500 Raised for Homeland During Event at Armenia’s L.A. Consulate

The event raised $3,239,500 through donations, $2,482,273 of which was immediately transferred to the Armenia Fund, with the remaining balance to be transferred within the next few days.
In a span of a few short days, the event brought together the spiritual leaders of the community, as well as representatives from Armenian political, relief, educational organizations, and the business community.
The event was a show of the collective will of the Western United States Armenian community in solidarity with the homeland, and became a manifestation of the entire community’s wholehearted generosity, which has only grown since the onset of Azerbaijan’s attacks on September 27.
The need to secure much-needed humanitarian assistance for the homeland was emphasized at the event, which could be deemed a message to the community to multiply all efforts toward that goal.
