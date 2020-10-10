$3,239,500 Raised for Homeland During Event at Armenia’s L.A. Consulate

On the initiative of Armenia’s Consul General in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, the Pan-Armenian Council of Western U.S.A. along with the Consulate General of Armenia held a joint emergency fundraising event on Thursday with the aim of providing humanitarian relief to Armenia and the peaceful civilian population of Artsakh, which is reeling from continued military attack by Azerbaijan withdirect participation of Turkey.

The event raised $3,239,500 through donations, $2,482,273 of which was immediately transferred to the Armenia Fund, with the remaining balance to be transferred within the next few days.

In a span of a few short days, the event brought together the spiritual leaders of the community, as well as representatives from Armenian political, relief, educational organizations, and the business community.

The event was a show of the collective will of the Western United States Armenian community in solidarity with the homeland, and became a manifestation of the entire community’s wholehearted generosity, which has only grown since the onset of Azerbaijan’s attacks on September 27.

The need to secure much-needed humanitarian assistance for the homeland was emphasized at the event, which could be deemed a message to the community to multiply all efforts toward that goal.