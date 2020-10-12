Ankara Pressures Baku to Sabotage Karabakh Peace Efforts

Under the direct pressure of Turkey, the Azerbaijani authorities are disrupting Russia’s effort in the Karabakh conflict settlement process, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s chief advisor Vagharshak Harutyunyan told TASS in an interview.

Harutyunyan said that with these actions Baku is trying to increase Ankara’s role in the conflict resolution issue.

“Fierce battles are now taking place in Artsakh despite the fact that with the mediation of Russia an agreement on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes was adopted in Moscow. This means that Ankara is pressuring by all means the Azerbaijani authorities, who in turn are disrupting Russia’s mediation mission in an attempt to increase Turkey’s role in the conflict settlement issue,” Harutyunyan said.

Harutyunyan cited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s numerous statements on increasing Turkey’s role in the conflict settlement as proof of Baku’s sabotaging of the Russian mediation.

“It is becoming clear that this is a jointly developed strategic policy by Ankara and Baku, aimed at decreasing Russia’s role and in the end a complete expulsion from South Caucasus,” he said. Harutyunyan says Ankara and Baku can achieve their goal only in case of the duo succeeding in neutralizing Armenia in the region by using the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“It is evident that Turkey, with participation of which the military aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh was preplanned and still continues, does not give up its position of further destabilizing the situation and undermining the agreements reached,” said a statement by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.



“Along with supplying Azerbaijan with foreign terrorist fighters from the Middle East, military equipment and experts, Turkey has also been sponsoring Azerbaijan’s information and political campaign aimed at undermining the provisions of the agreement on the cessation of hostilities reached at the level of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on October 10, 2020, at the initiative of the Russian President Vladimir Putin,” added official Yerevan.

“All this indicates that Turkey’s aspirations to turn our region along with others neighboring regions into a platform for its expansionist ambitions,” said the Armenia’s foreign ministry statement. “We strongly condemn Turkey’s provocative policy in our region, and welcome cooperation from all forces interested in the stability of the region.’’

Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry on Monday also condemned Ankara’s destabilizing interference in the region, saying that Turkey is not interested in establishing lasting peace in the region and, by any means, is attempting to thwart the humanitarian ceasefire agreement.

Official Stepanakert said that despite the agreement, “the Azerbaijani army, under the command and control of Turkey, continues its aggressive actions and shelling of the territory of the Republic of Artsakh, including attacks on its peaceful population and civilian centers.”

“The humanitarian truce was broken by the Azerbaijani side just minutes after the announcement of a ceasefire by the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh. In conjunction with the incessant rocket and artillery shelling, the Azerbaijani-Turkish forces are undertaking attacks in various parts of the front. As a result of the aggressive actions of the triple alliance of Turkey, Azerbaijan and international terrorists, including a sabotage attack in the direction of Hadrut after the announcement of the humanitarian truce, four civilians have been killed,” announced Stepanakert.

The actual refusal by the Azerbaijani-Turkish forces to cease fire clearly indicates that Turkey, which has not achieved its goals and therefore is not interested in establishing a lasting peace in the region, seeks by all means to prevent the realization of the agreement on humanitarian truce with the mediation of the Russian Federation. Turkey does not leave attempts to achieve its expansionist geopolitical objectives in the South Caucasus through the hands of Azerbaijan and international terrorists.

“At a time when one side, represented by Turkey, Azerbaijan and international terrorists, is strongly opposed to the establishment of peace, the international community must take decisive measures, including coercive measures, to restore peace in the region. An important step in this direction is also the international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh,” said the Artsakh foreign ministry.