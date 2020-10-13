La Crescenta Center to Host Discussion with ANCA’s Aram Hamparian

The Western Armenia Committee of the Crescenta Valley Meher & Satig Der Ohanessian Youth Center has organized a Zoom & Facebook presentation on the “Artsakh War and ANCA Political Activities in Washington DC”, presented by Aram Hamparian. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, October 14, and is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The current ongoing aggression in Armenia and Artsakh by Azerbaijan and Turkey and by mercenary forces is a humanitarian, geopolitical, and existential crisis for Armenia. The Armenian National Committee of America has been quickly and effectively communicating with US elected officials and media outlets, in order to advocate for Armenia. Aram Hamparian will discuss the political action of the ANCA and will answer questions.

Aram Suren Hamparian is an American American activist who is the Executive Director of American National Committee of America. Hamparian serves as the organization’s national point-person with the Administration, United States Congress, the media, and the Washington foreign policy community. In cooperation with Eastern and Western U.S. regional offices, more than 60 local chapters, dozens of coalition partners, hundreds of community affiliates, and thousands of grassroots activists, he works on a broad range of legislative, policy, research, political, campaign, media, coalition, and community-related concerns. Hamparian has testified before Congress, lectured at the National Defense University, the Foreign Service Institute, and USAID, been quoted by the The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, Reuters, and has appeared on CNN.

The CV Youth Center is inviting community to join the scheduled Zoom meeting (Meeting ID: 857 6536 9149; Passcode: Artsakh). The event will be livestreamed on multiple platforms including the Asbarez News Facebook page.