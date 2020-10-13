Russia’s Defense Chief ‘Conveys Concerns’ to Turkey over Jihadists

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar has expressed Moscow’ concerns over the reported transfer of militants from terrorist organizations from the Middle East into Karabakh conflict zone.

“Reports on militants from terrorist organizations from the Middle East being transferred to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone are especially concerning for the Russian Defense Ministry,” the ministry said in announcing the conversation.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it is actively involved in working to quickly stabilize the situation in Nagorno Karabakh. The ministry said that Shoygu has held negotiations with his counterparts from different countries over this issue, with the main goal being the immediate cessation of hostilities and resumption of negotiations.

“Within its powers the Russian defense ministry is showing active participation in the implementation of Russia’s initiative aimed at stabilizing the situation in Nagorno Karabakh”, the ministry said.

Reports on Azerbaijan using mercenaries from various terror groups, including jihadists, in the attacks on Artsakh have been confirmed and substantiated with evidence by the Armenian intelligence agency. French President Emmanuel Macron has also announced that he possesses evidence that hundreds of ISIS-affiliated militants have been transferred to fight from the Azeri side against Artsakh.

A source in the Pentagon, the Russian intelligence agency, as well as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have also confirmed this.